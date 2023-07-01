General

Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transporat Prakash Jwala directed the concerned agencies not to delay distribution of relief materials and compensation to the landslide and flood survivors in the wake of monsoon-induced disasters hitting hard in different parts of the country.

Minister Jwala instructed the concerned officials and agencies during his inspection visit to Phidim in Panchthar that was hit by landslides and flood towards the mid of June.

In a meeting at the District Administration Office in Phidim, Minister Jwala shared that he was here as a representative of the incumbent government for the Prime Minister could not make it for inspection of the disaster-hit places.

Urging the stakeholders to proceed with promptness for disaster risk reduction and management, the Minister called for utilizing all available resources to deliver on disaster risk reduction and management as well as to address the needs of disaster survivors who are devoid of basic services.

He instructed the security agencies to continue with search and rescue operation for the three persons missing in the flood in Panchthar.

Minister Jwala's team arrived in Panchthar to inspect the damages incurred by the flood on human lives and physical infrastructures on June 17. He instructed the local authority to carry out construction of a bailey bridge over the Hewa Khola.

He assured the locals to kick start the construction of bailey bridges at Majhitar along the Tamor corridor and Dovan along the Mid-Hill highway.

Member of parliament elected from Panchthar, Basanta Kumar Nembang, shared that locals had been facing problems since flood and landslide damaged physical infrastructures and claimed human lives.

Pressing for prompt post-disaster reconstruction, he said that he had been repeatedly drawing attention of the government to provide immediate relief materials and compensation to those district dwellers suffering loss of house, farmland, livestock and other infrastructures.

The visiting team of the Minister is scheduled to inspect disaster-damaged roads and other infrastructures, according to Mekh Bahadur Mongrati, CDO in Panchthar.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal