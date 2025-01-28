AHM Shamsur Rahman Takes Charge as Controller General Defense Finance



Dhaka: AHM Shamsur Rahman, an officer from the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Audit and Accounting) cadre, has assumed the position of Controller General Defense Finance (CGDF), as announced by a release from the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, before stepping into his role as CGDF, Rahman served as the Additional Controller General of Accounts (Administration). His academic background includes a BSc (Honors) and an MSc in statistics from Dhaka University, along with an MA in Public Financial Management from Ulster University in the UK.





Throughout his career in the audit and accounting department, Shamsur Rahman has held significant roles across various departments, including Civil Accounts, Defense Accounts, and Railway Accounts. The ISPR highlighted his contributions in these areas.





In addition to his recent roles, Rahman has a history of serving in several key positions such as Director General of the Defense Audit Directorate, and various audit directorates including Postal, Telecommunications, Science, Information and Technology Audit, Local Government and Rural Development Audit, Performance Audit, and Education Audit. The ISPR noted his comprehensive experience in public sector financial management.

