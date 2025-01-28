Number of Ethnic Population in Sherpur Totals 20,840



Dhaka: The total number of ethnic population in Sherpur district has been recorded at 20,840, with an average ethnic household size of 3.84. These findings were revealed at the dissemination event of the Sherpur Ethnic Survey (SES) 2024, held at the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) auditorium in Agargaon.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the SES 2024, conducted by the BBS, is the first official survey in Bangladesh focusing on small ethnic groups. The survey, carried out from May 30 to June 13, 2024, deployed trained enumerators and utilized advanced data collection methods including Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI). The survey’s comprehensive findings indicate that 98.32% of ethnic households have access to electricity, with the majority connected to the national grid. Furthermore, 87.15% of households have access to improved toilet facilities, and 97.33% have improved sources of drinking water.





The literacy rate among the ethnic population in Sherpur stands at 64.08%, with a higher literacy rate among males (69.13%) compared to females (59.07%). The Hajong ethnic group shows the highest literacy rate at 73.41%, followed by the Garo at 66.13%. However, a significant portion of the ethnic population, 35.77%, reportedly never attended school.





During the event, Statistics and Informatics Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain commended the BBS for its efforts, suggesting a feedback mechanism involving ethnic communities for future surveys. Additional Secretary Md Farhad Siddique from the Cultural Affairs Ministry proposed initiatives to integrate the cultural traditions of ethnic groups into mainstream culture, including the establishment of a cultural center in Sherpur.





Deputy Commissioner of Sherpur Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman highlighted plans to collaborate with relevant departments to enhance the socio-economic conditions of Sherpur’s ethnic communities. The survey identified agriculture as the primary income source for 65.02% of ethnic households, followed by services at 21.38%. Additionally, 1.42% of households depend on remittances, with 0.53% receiving foreign remittances in the past year.





The survey also revealed that 1.84% of Sherpur’s ethnic population has at least one disability, with variations across different upazilas. Employment among individuals aged 15 and above is at 51.84%, with male employment over 70%, while less than one-third of females are employed. The unemployment rate is 3.80% for those aged 10 and above, and a significant 24.73% of the 15-24 age group are not engaged in education, employment, or training.

