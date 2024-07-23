All Nepali students in Bangladesh safe-Foreign Minister Dr Rana



Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba informed that all Nepali students in Bangladesh are safe.

She took to the social media this morning to share the information about the status of Nepali students and other Nepalis living in Bangladesh.

“The Dhaka-based Nepali Embassy has been regularly in touch with local authorities, college administration and Nepali students regarding their safe stay, security and other assistance as required”, the minister said.

The situation evolving due to the recent developments in Bangladesh has affected Nepali students living there, she said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also made proper arrangements for them to stay there safely and return to Nepal if needed. Minister Rana said that the Embassy has been instructed to make necessary coordination for safety of students living there and facilitate their travel for those who want to return Nepal.

On Sunday alone, 115 Nepali students had returned home by air and 305 through Kakadbhitta border point

. Foreign Ministry officials welcomed 57 Nepali students who returned home on Sunday morning at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

A ‘help desk’ has been set up at the Ministry and a responsible office has been designated for necessary coordination, the minister further shared. The Nepali Embassy in Dhaka has been keeping regular contact to assist Nepali students after the news of their issues due to the recent developments in Bangladesh.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,200 students have returned home from Bangladesh till Sunday. The local students in Bangladesh have been protesting against the quota system in employment set by the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal