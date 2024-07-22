Heavy rain likely in Sudurpaschim, Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini



Some places of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and some places of Koshi, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces are receiving light to moderate rain.

This is due to the influence of Monsoon air prevailing across the country, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

This afternoon, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy in the country with a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places of Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces including hilly areas of Koshi and Bagmati provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

Later tonight, the weather will be partly to mostly cloudy across the country with a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and some places in Madhes province. There is a possibility of heavy rain in some places of Sudurpaschim Province and one or two places of

Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces.

In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in many places of Sudurpaschim Province, some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali Provinces and some places of Madhes Province. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places of Sudurpaschim Province, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces, says the weather bulletin issued by the department this morning

Source: National News Agency Nepal