Former PM Chand’s health improving



Kathmandu: The health condition of former Prime Minister Lokendra Bahadur Chand is improving. Former PM Chand has been receiving treatment at Bir Hospital since Thursday.

Director of Bir Hospital Dr Santosh Poudel said Chand has witnessed remarkable improvement in his health condition. According to Poudel, Chand will stay in the hospital for some more days as he needs treatment under doctors’ observation.

Chand was admitted to the hospital on July 18 after fever, urine infection and respiratory ailments.

