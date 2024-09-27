Attaining professionalism on modern banking services stressed

Newly appointed officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to the clients.

There is no alternative to building capacity for creating a client-friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in the banking profession, said RAKUB Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath here on Thursday.

He was addressing the closing and certificate-giving ceremony of a foundation-training course of the 41st batch of the bank at its training institute here as the chief guest. A total of 40 newly recruited senior officers and officers joined the month-long training course.

Deputy Managing Director Abdur Rahim and General Manager Taz Uddin Ahmed spoke as special guests with Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker in the chair.

The senior bankers urged the newly recruited bankers to start their profession being equipped with necessary skills while discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining

success in the banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region.

They also urged them to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.

Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare, they added.

Managing Director Niranjan Chandra Debnath also highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

The main objective of the training was to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.

