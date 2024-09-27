None to hold post more than two terms: Asif

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said no one can hold the same post for more than two terms in any sports organization.

‘To ensure overall development and accountability of the sports arena, a general policy will be formulated soon which will not allow anyone holding the same post more than two terms in any post of the sports organization,’ said Asif Mahmud.

The adviser was addressing a views exchange meeting with sports organizers, players, coaches and referees on the overall development of the sports arena organized by the National Sports Council today, a press release of the ministry said.

Asif Mahmud, also Labour and Employment adviser, said every year each sports organization have to submit their audit report of income and expenditure as well as progress report to the National Sports Council.

‘We have to work together to build a dynamic sports arena. We have already formed a search committee to bring back the overall development and discipline in the sector. They have alread

y started working,’ said Asif Mahmud.

In the existing system, the sports organizations are being run in an autonomous method, he said, adding, ‘However, preparation for formulating policies is in progress to link the activities of the federations with the ministry’.

Mentioning huge politicization of the sector during the Awami regime, he said, necessary measures are being taken to keep the sports arena free from political influence and plans are being made to increase budgetary allocation to improve the quality of sports.

Sponsors can play a role in the development of the sports arena, said Asif.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha