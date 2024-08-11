Badigad landslide leaves 50 families displaced



Floods and landslides have left 50 families displaced in Badigad of Baglung district.

As many as 50 households of Badigad rural municipality-9, Nayabasti and Arupta, Patle, Clabjhing, Khor and Salle in ward 10 have been displaced due to recent landslides.

At least 11 people have been so far killed and the status of one is still unknown. The displaced families are surviving a hapless life. There has been no supply of drinking water and electricity in the landslide-hit areas. Children and the elderly are facing more problems.

Bhim Bahadur Budha, a local, commented that several houses in the village are still at risk of landslides. He further said the settlements around his house are facing vulnerable condition.

Badigad rural municipality vice-chair Bhimsen Ban said the displaced families are being managed in schools and public places. The rural municipality is distributing relief in the initial phase, he said.

Noting that the municipality has provided food and tarpaulin sheets, lamps and other essential it

ems, he said discussions were underway with the higher-level governments for long-term management.

Source: National News Agency Nepal