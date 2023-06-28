education, Science & Technology

Bagmati Chief Minister Shalikram Jammakattel has assured of the establishment of a Public University in the province.

Inaugurating the Office of the Province High Education Council today, the Chief Minister who also serves as the Council Chair said the Council has its role in preparing policies and strategies for higher education and providing general policy-level guidelines for the operation of the University.

As he said, the Council would play a role for producing human resources required for the province.

Chief Minister Jammakattel said the Council will promote autonomy for province-level universities, non-profitable community academic institutes and the constituent colleges.

He announced that the province government prioritised the production of skilled technical human resources.

On the occasion, Khubiram Adhikari, Chief of the Education Development Division, Ministry of Social Development, said that the Provincial Higher Education Act was certified on March 28, 2022, shedding light on the procedures regarding the establishment of the Council, its management, and about the Province Higher Education Regulations-2079 BS and so on.

There shall be a 15-member council committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and Ministry of Social Development shall function as the Council Secretariat.

Various province ministers including Bahadur Singh Lama and Yubraj Dulal were present in the event presided by Council vice-chair and social development minister Kumari Moktan.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal