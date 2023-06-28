General

The main Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Collectorate Eidgah at 8 am tomorrow in the city amid due religious passion and solemnity.

Alternatively, the main Eid-ul-Azha jamat will be held at the District Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center at 8 am followed by a second Jamaat there at 9 am if the weather remains unfavourable.

Officials of the district administration and Islamic Foundation said public representatives, high officials, political leaders, academics, sociocultural activists, civil society members and professionals are expected to participate in the main congregation.

Rangpur City Corporation with the district administration, Islamic Foundation and Rangpur Metropolitan Police has completed all preparations to arrange the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation amid tight security measures.

The first Eid-ul-Azha congregation will be held at Rangpur Police Lines ground at 7:30 am in the city.

Besides, Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be arranged at Eidgahs, mosques and open grounds in the city, all eight upazila headquarters and three municipalities and rural areas in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Md. Habibur Rahman, Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, Convener of district Awami League Chhayadat Hossain Bakul and Convener of City Awami League Dr. Md. Delwar Hossain greeted Rangpur people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In Rangpur city, major Eid-ul-Azha congregations will be held at Mulatol Alia Madrasha ground, Munshipara Eidgah, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque, Shalbon Mistripara Jam-e-Mosque, Mandalpara Baro Eidgah, Damodarpur Baro Eidgah Maidan, Nasirabad Ekramia Jam-e-Mosque, Rangpur Medical College Central Jam-e-Mosque, Burirhat Central Eidgah and other Eidgahs and mosques between 8 am and 9 am.

Outside the city, bigger Eid jamats will be held at Badarganj Chandamari Central Eidgah, Mithapukur Upazila Parishad Eidgahs, Pirgachha Karbala Eidgah Maidan, Kawnia Central Eidgah, Taraganj Chowpathi Eidgah, Pirganj Central Eidgah and Gangachara Baro Paikan Baro Jam-e-Mosque ground between 9 am and 10 am.

Tens of hundreds of Muslims will offer special munajats in the congregations seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, its people, Muslim Ummah and humanity as a whole.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government and private buildings, improved diets be served to inmates of the hospitals, orphanages, jail, vagrant centres and Shishu Paribars.

Rangpur City Corporation has decorated the main streets with the national flag and various colorful flags and banners bearing inscriptions 'Eid Mubarak' giving charming looks to the city.

The main streets and major buildings in the city will not be illuminated this time.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police, District Police, RAB-13 and Ansar-VDP have taken ample steps to ensure peaceful celebrations of the religious festivity.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha