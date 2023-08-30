General

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton here today said Bangladesh could not be run with foreign prescription.

"People, who are thinking that foreign power would bring them to state power, are living in a fool's paradise. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina knows how to handle Bangladesh better," he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a meeting at Momotaz Uddin High School in Bogura Sadar Upazila this afternoon, marking the National Mourning Day 2023.

With Sadar Upazila Awami League President Abu Sufiun Shafi in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Bogura district unit AL Secretary Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, President Mojibur Rahman Moznu, Organising Secretary Shahadat Alam Jhunu, Zila parishad Chairman Dr Mokbul Hossain and Sadar Upazila AL Secretary Mahfuzul Islam Raj.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha