A preliminary study has begun on the Panama (TR-4) disease detected in banana production in Tikapur, Kailali.

The panama infection has been detected while carrying out sample test on banana by the Nepal Agriculture Research Council (NARC).

The Risk Analysis Taskforce formed by the National Plant Conservation Organization Nepal has started field study to spell out the causes behind the destructive infectious disease.

A seven-member taskforce headed by scientist of National Plant Pathology Research Centre, Dr Ram Bahadur Khadka has reached Tikapur to initiate the study.

The taskforce has started discussion with the chiefs of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini provinces offices working in the area of agriculture as well as local farmers.

On the occasion, Dr Khadka urged the farmers to adopt precaution without being discouraged.

Famers should be cautious for preventing the outbreak of infection of panama disease to other farmland, he said.

"The results of sample test are alarming. Panama infection has been pervasive in 60-65 percent plants", Khadka said, adding, "It is wise to ruin the infected plants while precautionary measures should be placed to stop the outbreak".

The taskforce has recommended farmers to set up quarantine in each banana farm to check the outbreak of soil-transferred infection from one to another area.

The taskforce has also suggested the farmers to send a sample of banana to the lab of Tikapur-based Sudurpaschim University Agriculture Campus after panama disease infection surfaced in banana farming. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal