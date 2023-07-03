General

The team management has been monitoring Tamim

Iqbal's progress closely after he returned to practice session following a

complain about pain on his waist.

Tamim, the captain of Bangladesh ODI team, had missed the one-off Test

against Afghanistan for the same problem and things looked not all okay for

him even though he did a training today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as

Bangladesh are gearing up for three-match ODI series.

His injury issue has of late hindered him playing some of the crucial matches

for Bangladesh. As Bangladesh would play every match now for their

preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, Tamim's fitness is a concern

for the team.

"I'm not going to discuss someone's medical history here. But he (Tamim) has

been training for the last two days," Bangladesh head coach Chandika

Hathurusinga said here today.

"He is good so far. We are closely monitoring his progress as well as how he

recovers after training."

According to Hathurusingha, even if Tamim miss the series, there won't be any

problem as they have players ready to take up the captaincy role and play in

opening position.

"I think it's a good question for the selectors. Yeah, we have many guys who

have captained before. Recently Liton captained the Test match when Shakib

was not there. Previously Mushfiqur, Tamim and Shakib have captained. So, we

have enough leaders," he said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha