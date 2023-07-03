The team management has been monitoring Tamim
Iqbal's progress closely after he returned to practice session following a
complain about pain on his waist.
Tamim, the captain of Bangladesh ODI team, had missed the one-off Test
against Afghanistan for the same problem and things looked not all okay for
him even though he did a training today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as
Bangladesh are gearing up for three-match ODI series.
His injury issue has of late hindered him playing some of the crucial matches
for Bangladesh. As Bangladesh would play every match now for their
preparation for the upcoming World Cup in India, Tamim's fitness is a concern
for the team.
"I'm not going to discuss someone's medical history here. But he (Tamim) has
been training for the last two days," Bangladesh head coach Chandika
Hathurusinga said here today.
"He is good so far. We are closely monitoring his progress as well as how he
recovers after training."
According to Hathurusingha, even if Tamim miss the series, there won't be any
problem as they have players ready to take up the captaincy role and play in
opening position.
"I think it's a good question for the selectors. Yeah, we have many guys who
have captained before. Recently Liton captained the Test match when Shakib
was not there. Previously Mushfiqur, Tamim and Shakib have captained. So, we
have enough leaders," he said.
