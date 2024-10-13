Bangladesh, US discuss collaboration to tackle money laundering, recover stolen assets



Bangladesh and the United States have discussed ways for strengthening collaboration to counter corruption, tackle money laundering and recover stolen assets.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin and acting Coordinator for Global Anti-Corruption Shelby Smith-Wilson in Washington, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Talks also covered technical support for reforms, MLA (Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) treaty and enhancing experience and expertise sharing in procurement systems, law enforcement, judiciary and media.

US values Bangladesh as a partner in Indo-Pacific region: Uzra Zeya

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya said the United States values Bangladesh as a ‘partner’ in the Indo-Pacific region and their ‘strong collaboration’ as their leading partner on Rohingya response and number one source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

She shared a brief message on X, formerly known as Tw

itter on Saturday as she had a meeting with the Foreign Secretary in Washington on October 11.

“Vital discussion with Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin on US-Bangladesh humanitarian cooperation, accountability and democratic institutions and support for labour rights,” she said.

The Foreign Secretary and Under-Secretary Uzra Zeya had ‘fruitful discussions” on the reforms of the democratic institutions and upholding of democratic values, accountability of human rights violations, humanitarian response and sustainable solutions of the Rohingya crisis and labour rights issues, according to the ministry.

He also had a “productive meeting” with US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma at the State Department, affirming renewal of commitment to deepen and expand bilateral ties, strengthen collaboration on areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary had a separate meeting with acting US Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass and discussed ways to deepen bilateral collaboration building on the momentu

m in the Bangladesh-US relationship and to advance impactful cooperation in priority areas.

He also had discussions on diverse issues at a meeting with US Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia Lindsey W Ford at the White House.

They covered the interim government’s reform agenda, democratic transition, economic and security issues, regional stability, Rohingya crisis and labour law.

Foreign Secretary also Jashim met Brendan Lynch, Assistant USTR for South and Central Asia and discussed mutual cooperation to diversify export, DFQF access of RMGs produced from cotton imported from US, simplification of registration and reduction of registration fees for pharmaceutical products, labour law reforms, and access to US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC).

A lunch meeting between the Foreign Secretary and key officials focused on a wide range of issues of mutual interests.

The US officials included Assistant Secretary Ambassador Donald Lu, Acting Assistant Secretar

y Marta C Youth, Deputy Assistant Secretary Nicole Chulick, Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Ager Jacobsen, as well as Director Alla P Kamins.

The Foreign Secretary visited New York before his tour to Washington and is scheduled to leave Washington on October 14.

Source: United News of Bangladesh