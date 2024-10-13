BCB announced squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced its 15-member final squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup’ 2024 to be held in Oman from October 18 to 27.

The tournament will be played in the T20 format for the first time. Eight emerging cricket teams from Asia will compete in the meet which creates an exciting platform for young talents to showcase their skills.

The previous three editions of the meet was played on 50 over a side match with Pakistan winning the title twice and rest one by India.

Akbar Ali, who led Bangladesh to win the historic U-19 World Cup in 2020, will captain the Bangladesh A team in the upcoming tournament.

Eight teams, split into two groups, will compete in the tournament with the top two teams from each of the group progressing to the semifinals billed for October 25.

The grand finale of the inaugural T20 tournament will take place on October 27.

Bangladesh A team put in Group A with Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong while Group B team consists of India A

, Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.

In the group matches, Bangladesh will play Hong Kong on Oct 19, Afghanistan on Oct 21 and Sri Lanka on Oct 23.

Bangladesh team : Akbar Ali (captain), Saif Hassan ( vice captan), Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Jishan Alam, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Rakibul Hasan, Aliss Al Islam, Wasi Siddiqee,, Abu Hider Rony, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ripon Mondal and Maruf Mridha.

Stand by : Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanjim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed.

Source: United News of Bangladesh