The first return hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 418 pilgrims arrived here today at 7:15 am.

After landing at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), the pilgrims were provided with Zamzam water from Biman's well-equipped counter adjacent to the customs hall and the pilgrims were greeted with flowers by Biman, said a press release of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Senior officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha