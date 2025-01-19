BNP Leaders Pay Homage to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman Marking Birth Anniversary



Dhaka: Central and different front leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today paid tribute to Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, Bir Uttom, at his mausoleum in Sher-e Bangla Nagar to mark his 89th birth anniversary.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with other party activists and leaders, honored Ziaur Rahman by placing floral wreaths at his mausoleum. Ziaur Rahman, a Sector Commander of the War of Liberation, was remembered with a fateha and munajat, seeking eternal peace for his departed soul.





The ceremony included prayers for the recovery of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.





A significant number of BNP front leaders, activists, supporters, and standing committee members, including Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Vice President Advocate Azam Khan, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Jainul Abedin Faruque, Aman Ullah Aman, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, BNP leader Rafiqul Alam Majnu, Aminul Huq, SM Jahangir, Saiful Alam Nirob, and Sultan Salauddin Tuku, attended the event.





Following the tribute, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the media at the mausoleum premises.





Ziaur Rahman, born on January 19, 1936, in Gabtoli, Bogura, was known by his nickname Kamal. He declared independence from Kalurghat Beter Kendra (Radio Station) in Chattogram in 1971 and rose to prominence during the Sipoy-Janata Biplob (Soldiers and People’s Revolution) on November 7, 1975. He later became a statesman after numerous political changes and established the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on September 1, 1978. The party organized a daylong program to commemorate the birth anniversary of the former president.

