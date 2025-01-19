China Considers Reducing Interest Rates for Bangladesh: Ambassador



Dhaka: China is seriously considering a request from Dhaka to lower the interest rates on its credits for Bangladesh, Chinese ambassador Yao Wen announced today. This statement comes a day before Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain’s scheduled visit to China.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the ambassador met with Hossain and informed him that China is seriously contemplating reducing interest rates for Bangladesh. The meeting revealed that Beijing is prepared to sign an implementation plan concerning the exchange of hydrological information with Bangladesh, addressing a previous request from Dhaka. Ambassador Yao underscored China’s longstanding friendship with Bangladesh, asserting China’s unwavering support for Bangladesh, regardless of its governmental leadership.





Hossain is set to embark on a five-day official visit to Beijing on Monday, marking his first visit in his role as foreign affairs adviser of the interim government. During this visit, the advisor requested China to designate several hospitals in Kunming for superior medical treatment for Bangladeshis and expressed readiness to provide land for a full-fledged tertiary level Chinese hospital in Purbachal, near Dhaka.





The ambassador emphasized that the Chinese government is committed to supporting the well-being of Bangladesh’s people. Both parties anticipate that Hossain’s visit will enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen ties coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Dhaka-Beijing diplomatic relations. Hossain hopes for an active Chinese role in the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar, which the ambassador affirmed, promising continued support.





Yao reaffirmed China’s respect for Bangladesh’s sovereignty and pledged ongoing support for Bangladesh’s stability and development. Hossain expressed appreciation for the duty-free access of Bangladeshi products to China, hoping for its continuation post-LDC period. The ambassador confirmed extended market access to Bangladeshi guava and jackfruits, in addition to mangoes.





In the realm of infrastructure, Hossain sought Chinese expertise in enhancing Bangladesh’s fruit storage facilities and expanding railway capacity. His visit, scheduled for January 20-24, is seen as a crucial juncture in Bangladesh-China relations, initiated at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Besides official meetings, Hossain will address the China Institute of International Studies and Shanghai Institute of International Studies and engage with business leaders in Shanghai to foster Chinese investments in Bangladesh.

