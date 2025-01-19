Shaheed Asad Day Commemorates Student Leader’s Sacrifice



Dhaka: Shaheed Asad Day will be observed tomorrow, marking the sacrifice of student leader Asaduzzaman Asad. On January 20, 1969, Asad was killed by Pakistani police during a protest against the oppression of East Pakistanis at a rally near Dhaka Medical College Hospital.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, President Mohammad Shahabuddin emphasized that Asad’s sacrifice will continue to inspire democracy-loving citizens. He noted that Asad’s actions during the 1969 mass uprising provided significant motivation for the struggle for freedom and independence. The President declared Shaheed Asad Day an unforgettable part of Bangladesh’s democratic history, acknowledging Asad’s martyrdom during a student-led procession against Pakistani dictator Ayub Khan’s regime.





The President highlighted Asad’s role in accelerating the 1969 movement, which ultimately led to Ayub Khan’s fall and paved the way for Bangladesh’s independence. He paid his respects to Asad and prayed for his eternal peace.





Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus also recognized Asad’s enduring influence on democratic and freedom-loving individuals in the country. He stated that Asad’s sacrifice continues to inspire the younger generation to uphold their responsibilities and stand for truth. Yunus cited the recent mass uprisings as evidence that the sacrifices of martyrs like Asad will not be in vain.





Dr. Yunus reiterated the significance of Shaheed Asad Day in Bangladesh’s independence history, emphasizing the movement’s impact on the liberation struggle against discriminatory and oppressive practices by Pakistani rulers. He recalled the police firing on January 20, 1969, which resulted in Asad’s death and injuries to many others.





He concluded by honoring the memory of Shaheed Asad and all martyrs, praying for their eternal peace.

