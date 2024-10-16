Body exhumed in Savar to verify Harris Chowdhury’s identity



A body believed to be that of BNP leader Harris Chowdhury was exhumed from a graveyard in Savar today to confirm its identity through a DNA test.

The exhumation took place at the Jamiah Khatamunnabiyyin Madrasa graveyard in Birulia, under the supervision of Executive Magistrate SM Russell Islam Noor.

HC orders to exhume body of Harris Chowdhury for DNA test

The process was initiated following an appeal by Harris Chowdhury’s daughter, Barrister Samira Tanzin Chowdhury, who sought to resolve confusion regarding the identity of the remains. If confirmed, the body will be reburied in Sylhet.

The exhumation was carried out in accordance with an order from the Dhaka District Magistrate’s office, issued on October 8. Samira, along with other administrative officials, was present during the procedure.

Harris Chowdhury, a prominent BNP leader and former political adviser to ex-prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, passed away in 2021. However, media reports suggested that he had been buried under the alias of Mahmudu

r Rahman, raising questions that prompted authorities to recover the body for forensic testing.

In addition to Magistrate Noor, Executive Magistrate Ahmed Moeed and the Dhaka District Superintendent of Police were also present during the exhumation.

Source: United News of Bangladesh