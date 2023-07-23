General

Bangladesh Railway (BR) and Indian KEC International Limited today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct third and fourth dual-gauge track in Dhaka-Tongi section and to convert the dual-gauge track of Tongi-Joydebpur section into double line.

Project Director Naznin Ara Keya signed the MoU on behalf of Bangladesh Railway while Subharjit Jana signed the agreement on behalf of the KEC International at a function at the conference room of Rail Bhaban in the city, said a press release.

Md Nurul Islam Sujan was present at the function as the chief guest while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was present as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Nurul Islam Sujan said Dhaka-Chattogram rail link has been converted into double line.

He hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Akhaura-Agartala, Khulna-Mongla, Dhaka-Bhanga via Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail links soon.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha