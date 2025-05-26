Budget Allocation to Focus on Priority Projects, Says Minister Gurung



Lamjung: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has announced that this year’s budget allocation will be guided by the classification and priorities of projects, avoiding any ‘populist’ measures.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during an interaction aimed at gathering feedback for the progress report of Dordi Rural Municipality in Lamjung, as well as for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83 budget and programs, Minister Gurung emphasized that the government will discourage budgets for projects that are merely theoretical and cannot be implemented.





As the government’s spokesperson, Minister Gurung highlighted that excessive spending has left many projects unfinished, and the budget will now focus on completing these neglected projects. He stressed that projects without a proper ‘estimate’ will not be prioritized. The government intends to ensure the success of national pride projects and is committed to completing them first.





Minister Gurung praised the positive initiatives of Dordi Rural Municipality and advised local levels to concentrate on plans that improve living standards, stimulate economic prosperity, and alleviate poverty while formulating their budgets. He mentioned that while the federal government will implement large-scale projects like roads and highways, local governments should focus on poverty elimination and job creation.





In the context of the information technology era, he noted the ministry’s emphasis on expanding digital access at the local level to enhance the effectiveness of e-governance.





The municipality also released a progress report on the occasion, underscoring achievements in sectors such as agriculture, employment, health, and education.

