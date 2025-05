Ramidanda: An earthquake occurred today at 2:25 pm with its epicenter at Ramidanda, Ward No. 1 of Barekot Rural Municipality in Jajarkot. The earthquake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, said Chintak Timsina, Head of the Earthquake Monitoring Centre in Surkhet.





According to National News Agency Nepal, this is an aftershock. Chintak Timsina informed that tremors were felt in the districts around Jajarkot.