The cabinet has approved the draft of Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023 as the new name of the medical university will be Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib University, Sylhet as per the draft.

It was approved in a cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office today in the city's Tejgaon.

Later, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed journalists in a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat in the afternoon about the decisions taken in the meeting.

Draft law of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (amendment) also having provision for four years tenure for vice-chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer got final approval in the meeting. As per the existing act, the tenure of VC is three years, through tenure of other university VC is four years.

Besides, few other little changes have been made in the draft law.

The proposal for ratification of the agreement for joining New Development Bank under BRICS was approved. Draft of National Tariff Policy, 2023 got approval.

Asked about unscheduled discussions in the meeting, the cabinet secretary said it was informed in the meeting that sarees have been made with banana plant fibers for the first time and those who make sarees started working on it.

The Prime Minister gave directives to make sarees in the areas where banana trees are planted in large number.

Scenario of the implementation of the decisions taken in cabinet meetings held between April and June in the current year was presented the meeting. Five cabinet meetings were held during the period. A total of 65 decisions were taken and 34 of them have been implemented.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha