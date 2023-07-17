General

The people affected by the Budhi Gandaki hydropower project have demanded that a high-level authority be set up along with a guarantee of the realization of the project. Two stakeholder groups affected by the project have stressed the need to address the legitimate demands of those affected, complete the land acquisition process and resettle the residents of the inundated areas.

Issuing a press statement here today, they have also drawn the attention of the government to protect the business of the project-affected market area and finalize the investment framework immediately. The statement has been issued by Hareram Dhakal, Coordinator of Budhigandaki Hydropower Project National Concern Committee, Gorkha and Dinesh Kumar Dhakal, on behalf of Budhigandaki Reservoir Project Concern Committee, Aarughat Shivalnagar, Gorkha, Dhading.

The statement mentions that a high-level authority is necessary for the construction of the project, as the stakeholder groups doubt that the company under Nepal Electricity Authority can complete the project. –––

Source: National News Agency Nepal