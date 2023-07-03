General

In order to keep law and order intact, Shuklaphanta municipality has installed CCTV cameras in 12 sensitive areas.

The municipality came up with the measure to check criminal activities and reduce road accidents.

The surveillance cameras have been installed in three market forest committee, Jhalari and Kaluwapur area along the East-West Highway of the municipality.

Chief Administrative Officer of the municipality, Tikendra Raj Bhatta informed the task of camera installation was done to reduce theft, robbery and other criminal activities increasing in market areas and resolve traffic problems.

He said security sensitive areas were identified first before installation.

A total of 12 CCTVs were installed in different areas. "The CCTV palcemnt would substantially help the police to investigate crimes", he said, adding that the control of CCTB camera has been kept at the Area Police Office, Jhalari.

Municipality Mayor Rana Bahadur Mahara said they have a plan to gradually install CCTV cameras in other security sensitive areas of the municipal geography.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal