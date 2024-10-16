Chief Adviser visits DU campus to see graffiti drawn by youths



Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday visited Dhaka University campus to see the graffiti drawn by young revolutionaries during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud, among others, were present during the visit.

In previous occasions, Prof Yunus spoke about the historic significance of the graffiti, which depicted emotions, hope, and aspirations of the students and youth who participated in the protests.

Dhaka became the Graffiti capital after young painters turned its walls into powerful canvases. They wrote slogans and poetry to deliver powerful messages.

The messages reflect the spirit of the revolution and the aspirations for a discrimination-free Bangladesh.

Source: United News of Bangladesh