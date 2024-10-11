Chiefs of three services visit Ramna Kali Temple

Chiefs of the three services- Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan- today visited Ramna Kali Temple.

During the visit, the army chief greeted the Hindu devotees at the Puja venue and promised to ensure the coexistence of people of all religions in Bangladesh, said an ISPR press release.

He said Bangladesh Army has been alert and vigilant across the country to ensure security so that the devotees can celebrate the Puja in a festive and beautiful atmosphere.

“Our forces have been deployed all over the country. We guarantee your safety,” the army chief said. “We will ensure overall security of the country and protect communal harmony among the people from different religions, he added.

Greeting to the Hindu community, the chief of naval staff said Bangladesh naval forces are working relentlessly to ensure security at the Puja venue across the country during the Durga Puja.

He expected safe and peaceful

celebration of Durga puja across the country.

The Chief of Air Force said the air force has been performing their duties sincerely to ensure the security and law and order situation in the country, calling upon all the religious people to maintain cooperation and harmony.

Begum Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the wife of General Waker Uz Zaman, also exchanged greetings with the people of Hindu community here.

High officials of the armed forces division and civil administration were also present on the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha