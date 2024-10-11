Chinese envoy holds meeting with BNP, Jamaat leaders in Chittagong

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen today held separate meetings with regional leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Chittagong.

Advisor to BNP Chairperson Golam Akbar Khandkar along with BNP’s regional leaders met the Chinese Ambassador while in another meeting Assistant Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Muhammad Shahjahan along with his party’s leaders met the envoy, a Chinese Embassy’s press release said here.

During the discussion, Ambassador Yao emphasized that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has long maintained friendly relations with all major political parties in Bangladesh.

He expressed China’s willingness to further strengthen exchanges on governance under the new circumstances, enhance personnel training, and promote cooperation across various fields, advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership for the benefit of both the people.

The regional leaders of the two parties expressed their gratitude for the long-standing support pr

ovided by the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people towards Bangladesh’s national development, economic and social progress, and the well-being of its people.

They noted that Bangladesh is at a critical juncture of national reconstruction and requested continued Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development.

They also expressed their desire to further strengthen party-to-party exchanges and friendly cooperation with the CPC.

Both sides exchanged views on the current situation in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations in 2025, as well as the ‘Year of People-to-People Exchanges’.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha