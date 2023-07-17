General

An aviation fuel depot is being constructed in the premises of the Pokhara International Airport in Pokhara, Kaski. Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Ramesh Rijal today laid the foundation stone for the Rs 770 million project amid a function.

The depot construction starts with the operation of the Pokhara International Airport. Each of the three tanks to be installed has capacity of storing 1,200 kiloliters fuel, said the aviation fuel depot chief Dhiraj Bikram Khadka.

The construction contract has been awarded to the Samanantar-religare-Bharat Tanks JV. "Three tanks with capacity of storing 1,200 kiloliters fuel each, and a tank with capacity of storing 1, 500 kiloliters water will be installed," said deputy executive director for the Nepal Oil Corporation Nagendra Sah.

The project will be constructed on the leased land belonging to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal with the completion timeframe of one year, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal