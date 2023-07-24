General

Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, has laid emphasis on the need of developing country through entrepreneurship.

Addressing the third Women Entrepreneurs Conference, 2080, organised by Lalitpur Metropolitan City here on Monday, Mayor Maharjan pointed out the need of financial support to entrepreneurs.

"We are implementing 'Patan Does Not Sleep' project. Entrepreneurs would be incorporated in it," he shared.

Asking the entrepreneurs to take professional training, Mayor Maharjan mentioned that the metropolitan city has allocated Rs 30 million in business promotion for trained persons.

He said that suggestions received from the conference would be implemented taking it as a guideline.

Similarly, European Union Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez, expressed the view that there is a demand of quality products in international market and Nepal could fulfill the demand.

She shared, "Different goods including Pashmina shawls and coffee of Nepal are being exported to Europe. There is a good market of Nepali handicraft goods in European countries."

The EU Ambassador viewed that collaboration and cooperation would be made to take the goods produced by women entrepreneurs of Lalitpur to international market, adding that the EU has put women entrepreneurs in priority.

Likewise, Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk, said although Nepali entrepreneurs were affected from COVID-19 pandemic, they have moved ahead by resolving all types of complexities.

"There is a good demand for quality Nepali products in national and international markets. I believe that you can address the demand", added Ambassador Volk.

Stating that Nepal has made efforts to make more women entrepreneur, UNDP Resident for Nepal, Ayshanie Medagangoda-Labe mentioned that there should be timely innovation in enterprise sector.

President of Federation of Nepali Cottage and Small Industries, Umesh Singh, pointed out the need of hard work to take women in professional leadership.

Expressing the view that there should be support to take goods produced by entrepreneurs to international market, he clarified that the Federation is constructing sales room of international standard.

Deputy Mayor Manjali Shakya Bajracharya, and Chief Executive officer, Ganesh Acharya, of Metropolitan City also expressed their views on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal