Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is unveiling the Monetary Policy for the current fiscal year today. The Central Bank is organizing a news conference at 3pm to unveil the policy.

A meeting of the Board of Governors of NRB this morning endorsed the monetary policy. The monetary policy is the policy formulated by the country's Central Bank to support economic expansion by maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal