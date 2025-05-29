Country’s Road Network Expands to 36,132 Kilometers by Mid-March



Kathmandu: The total length of roads in the country reached 36,132 kilometers as of mid-March 2025, as highlighted in the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel in Parliament today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the survey indicates that the country’s strategic and local road networks include 19,163 kilometers of blacktopped roads, 8,204 kilometers of gravel roads, and 8,765 kilometers of dirt roads. This marks an increase from the end of the last fiscal year, which concluded in mid-July 2024, when the road network consisted of 18,808 kilometers of blacktopped roads, 8,024 kilometers of gravel roads, and 8,658 kilometers of dirt roads, totaling 35,490 kilometers.





The Mid-Hill (Pushpalal) Highway has seen significant progress, with 1,452 kilometers blacktopped by mid-July 2024. By mid-March 2025, an additional 11 kilometers were paved, bringing the total blacktopped stretch to 1,463 kilometers. Among the 137 planned bridges along this highway, 107 had been completed by mid-March 2025.





On the Postal Highway (Hulaki Rajmarg), 1,259 kilometers out of the total 1,857 kilometers had been blacktopped by mid-July 2024. By mid-March 2025, an additional 32 kilometers were completed, increasing the total to 1,291 kilometers. Of the planned 250 bridges, 142 were completed by mid-March.





The North-South Kaligandaki Corridor, which covers 447 kilometers, has also progressed, with 195 kilometers blacktopped by mid-March 2025 along the Gaindakot-Ramdi-Maldhunga section, which measures 245 kilometers.

