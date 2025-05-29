Contact Us
Opposition Criticizes New Budget as Mere Continuation of Past Policies


Kathmandu: The main opposition party, CPN (Maoist Centre), has expressed dissatisfaction with the newly proposed budget for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS, labeling it as merely a continuation of previous budgets. Janardan Sharma, a leader from the Maoist Centre, criticized the lack of significant changes in the budget, emphasizing that it follows the same patterns as those seen in the past.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Sharma pointed out that while some issues raised by the private sector have been addressed positively, the overall situation of revenue collection and expenditure remains dire. He expressed concern that simply continuing with the existing budgetary approach would not suffice to bring about a transformation in the country’s economy. Sharma argued for a shift towards a production-oriented economic model, which would reduce dependency on revenue collection and remittances.



Sharma further criticized the budget for failing to adequately address key issues affecting people’s livelihoods, including healthcare, education, and employment generation. He stressed the need for concrete agendas in these areas to ensure sustainable development.



On the other hand, the chair of the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, Santosh Chalise, praised the upcoming fiscal year’s budget as outstanding. Chalise highlighted its focus on agriculture, eco-tourism, energy, and youth, indicating a positive direction for the country’s development.

