Population of Internet Users Reaches Record 144.23 Per Cent


Kathmandu: The density of internet users has reached an unprecedented 144.23 per cent. As per the Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, the population of internet users reached this significant milestone by the end of Falgun, 2081 (March 13, 2025).



According to National News Agency Nepal, Finance Minister Paudel highlighted that information technology access has been extended to general areas, and the governance system is being expanded across three-tier governments. Broadband internet services have been made available at 6,566 ward centers of local levels, demonstrating a significant expansion in digital infrastructure.



The survey further noted that 72.0 per cent of households now have access to digital television, indicating a substantial penetration of digital media into everyday life.

