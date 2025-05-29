Postal Highway to Be Completed Within Two Years



Kathmandu: The government aims to complete the construction of the Postal Highway within the next two years. The budget statement for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83 presented in both houses of the federal parliament today states Rs 3.56 billion has been allocated for completing the construction of the Postal Highway and strengthening the economic development and interconnection of the Tarai Madhesh.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the construction of the Kathmandu-Tarai Madhesh Expressway will be completed within the fiscal year 2083/84 along with the Aanbukhaireni-Pokhara road section that will be upgraded to four lanes. Similarly, the Rani-Itahari, Birgunj-Pathlaiya, Belahiya-Butwal, Mohanapul-Attariya, etc., connecting the border checkpoints from the East-West Highway through the district headquarters of Tarai Madhesh will be completed in the next one year. Furthermore, the construction and upgrading work of the Karnali, Kaligandaki, and Koshi corridors will be accelerated.





Rs 2.51 billion has been allocated for the construction of the Madan Bhandari Highway, which connects Bahundangi in Jhapa to Rupal in Dadeldhura. Budget arrangements have been made for the upgrading of Surkhet-Khulalu-Kalikot-Jumla road and Surkhet-Mahabulek-Nagma-Gamgadhi road under the Karnali Highway. Talcha-Rara road will be blacktopped.





Funds have been allocated to continue works on the Tamor Corridor, Damak-Chisapani Road, Bheri Corridor, Dumre-Besisahar-Chame Road, Kakrahawa-Saljhandi-Sandhikharka-Dhorpatan Road, Ratna Highway, Rapti Highway, and Khutia-Dipayal road. A budget of Rs 1.24 billion has been allocated to continue the upgrading work of the Kalanki-Basundhara-Dhobikhola road section of Kathmandu Ring Road. The disaster-damaged roads including BP Highway, Araniko Highway, Kanti Highway, and Mechi Highway shall also receive funds.





According to the budget statement, resource management and other preparations will be taken forward to construct the tunnel routes including Dumkibas-Bardaghat, Khurkot-Chiyabari, Babai-Chhinchu, Majhimtar-Shaktikhor, Hemja-Nayapul, Kulekhani-Bhimphedi, and Dharan-Leuti. Feasibility studies of Tokha-Chhahare, Shivapur-Bhaluwang, Ranighat-Bhurigaun, Dolalghat-Charnawati, and Hattisar-Babai tunnel routes will be completed.





Similarly, a detailed study will be conducted next year to construct an electric railway of standard gauge standards based on the East-West Highway. The railway route of the Bardibas-Nijgadh section under construction will be made in accordance with the standards of the East-West Electric Railway. A detailed project report of the Kathmandu-Kerung Railway will be prepared in the coming fiscal year. The budget statement states that preparations will be started for the construction of a railway connecting the southern border points of Newjalpaiguri-Kakadbhita, Nautanwa-Bhairahawa, and Nepalgunj Road-Nepalgunj. Inland water transport will be developed, expanded, and promoted based on feasibility. Necessary preparations will be made to operate water transport through major rivers of Nepal including Koshi and Gandaki to the Kolkata port.

