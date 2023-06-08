Health & Safety, medical

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since January 1 to May 31 this year.

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside of houses and destroy potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the disease.

It also urged all to give attention to the following issues to combat the outbreak of dengue.

Suspected dengue cases showed some symptoms including 104 degrees body temperature, severe headache, pain behind eyes, pain in body muscles and joints, frequent vomiting, nasal gland swelling and body rash.

Suspected dengue patients with 104 degrees body temperature should visit doctors immediately, the DGHS statement read.

The DGHS also laid emphasis on individual and community alertness to prevent the spread of the dengue disease.

According to the DGHS instruction, Aedes mosquito larvae will die if water accumulated in any container or place in the house and surroundings is cleaned for three consecutive days.

To remove mosquito eggs from used utensils, the utensil should be cleaned by rubbing it with bleaching powder.

Flower tubs, plastic pots, abandoned tires, plastic drums, clay pots, buckets, tin buckets, tin shells or coconut garlands, containers, mats, battery cells should be kept clean as Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs on those.

Unused water containers must be destroyed or kept upside down to prevent water from accumulating, mosquito nets must be used during the day or when sleeping at day and night.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha