The police have arrested three employees at Nepal Mediciti Hospital at Nakkhu in Lalitpur district on charge of misappropriating over Rs 26 million by producing fake receipts for the admission of patients to the hospital.

They are found to have charged the patients actual fees but kept the fake record of details of the fees by misusing the computer software, said Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Karki.

The arrestees have been identified as Raghav Sapkota of Bhimeshwor Municipality-4 in Dolakha district, Sanam Deshar of Chapagaun of Godavari Municipality-11 in Lalitpur and Aashish Aryal of Baluwatar in Kathmandu.

They have been made public amid a press conference today itself. Investigations into the case have been launched after the district court, Lalitpur remanded them in custody for five days, he said.

Source: National News Agency