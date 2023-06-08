business, Trading

The Income Tax Bill-2023 was placed in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with an aim to make ease the income tax management and bring discipline in the economic system.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today placed the bill in the House with Speaker of the JS Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Piloting the bill, the Minister said the proposed act will bring discipline in the entire economy and it will also ease the tax impose, realization and management as a whole.

The proposed law will replace the Income Tax ordinance, 1984 as the total tax management system is being administered under the ordinance.

The Minister urged the House to send the bill to the concerned parliamentary standing committee for providing reports within five days.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha