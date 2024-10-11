Dhaka protests Bangladeshi fisherman killing by Myanmar navy

Dhaka today protested killing of a Bangladeshi fisherman by the Myanmar navy, expressing deep concern over the incident.

“The foreign ministry served a protest to the Myanmar government over the killing of Bangladeshi fisherman identified by Usman, 60, from Kona Para, Shah Pori Island under Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila, by the Myanmar navy on October 9,” an official release said.

In a diplomatic note sent to the Myanmar embassy in Dhaka, ‘Bangladesh expressed deep concern over this tragic incident’, said the foreign ministry’s release.

Myanmar is reminded to fully respect the integrity of Bangladesh’s territorial waters and refrain from any further provocations, it added.

The note has also expressed deep concern to Myanmar over the abduction of 58 Bangladeshi fishermen and six fishing boats, including one owned by Usman, while they were fishing near St. Martin’s Island in Teknaf Upazila.

The fishermen, along with the boats, were eventually released yesterday in two phases following contact between the B

angladesh Coast Guard and the Myanmar Navy.

Dhaka urged Myanmar to take immediate steps to prevent the recurrence of such unwarranted actions, the release added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha