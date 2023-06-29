General

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayankaji Shrestha attended a dinner reception hosted by the Sichuan Province secretary of the Communist Party of China, Wang Xiaohui, on Thursday.

Sichuwan Province and CNP senior officials joined the Deputy Prime Minister at the dinner held at the Sichuan Jinjiang Hotel.

Prior to this, the Deputy Prime Minister observed the 19th Western China International Fair held in Chengdu and the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Presently on a visit to China, DPM Shrestha is scheduled to meet with the Sichuan Province University office-bearers and address the students there on Friday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal