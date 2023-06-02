General

Leaders of the CPN (Maoist Centre) have requested China to construct the some projects under Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) on grant.

A delegation led by CPN (Maoist Centre) Vice-Chair Agni Sapkota shared this proposal during the meeting with leaders of Communist Party of China in the recent China visit. Sapkota briefed the Chinese leaders that it was the message of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Sapkota argued that it would be easier to make stride in economic development if China constructed some projects at grants instead of cheap interest. He mentioned that the Chinese side took the message in a positive way and assured of conveying this message to President and General-Secretary of Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping.

"We also urged the Chinese side to make check points systematic and resume the operation of Tatopani, Kerung, Korala and Yari, and other check points. They are positive towards this as weel", leader Sapkota informed media, organizing a press conference today.

On the occasion, the Nepali delegation requested for the operation of Kathmandu-Lhasa direct flight. We reiterated our commitment to One China policy.

Moreover, he said the Chinese leaders were for unity among communist parties of Nepal.

Stating that it was necessary to make the relations between Nepal and China stronger and friendly in current situation, he added that they discussed the matter of further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

"China has made progress in economic sector. We can learn many things from China. We can play significant role in world politics making Nepal-China relations friendly and strong", leader Sapkota asserted.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal