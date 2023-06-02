Key Issues

Former Deputy Prime Minister and present House of Representatives member Prakashman Singh visited the central office of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) at Bhadrakali in Kathmandu today and observed the photo exhibition being run in the office.

Expressing his happiness over the photo exhibition themed 'Our Culture, Our Heritage' and reflecting social, cultural and religious aspects of the country, leader Singh expected that RSS would give continuity to such activities in coming days.

The exhibitions display 78 different photos showcasing a myriad of cultures and heritages of all seven provinces of the country and Kathmandu Valley.

Singh on the occasion also inspected various departments of the RSS and acquired information about the services being rendered by the only state-owned news agency of the country.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister of Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma on May 25 this year to commemorate the 16th Republic Day that fell on May 29 this year. The exhibition will run through June 7.

The photos in the exhibition were captured by RSS photojournalists and were disseminated earlier through the RSS network. The photos put in exhibition are about different festivities, processions, fairs, temples, monasteries and religious shrines which in a way portray multitude of richness Nepal possess in terms of culture, religion and natural heritages.

Former DPM Singh was welcomed to the exhibition by the RSS Executive Chairperson Dharmendra Jha, General Manager Siddharaj Rai, Deputy General Manager Shyam Prasad Rimal, Chief Reporter Uttam Silwal, Chief Editor Yek Raj Pathak, Chief of Feature Section, Krishna Adhikari and chief administrator Shital Prasad Mahato among others.

Established in 2018 BS, RSS has been providing various services (Nepali news, international news, English news, feature news), photos (Nepali and International) as well as audio and video news to its subscribers.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal