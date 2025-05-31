Documentation of Democratic Fighters Must: Minister Poudel



Kathmandu: Minister for Health and Population, Pradeep Poudel, emphasized the necessity of documenting democratic fighters to acknowledge their contribution to the restoration of democracy. During a program organized by the Bagmati Province committee of the Nepal Democratic Fighters’ Association in the federal capital on Friday, Minister Poudel highlighted the hardships endured by these fighters. A book titled ‘Jivanghatha’, based on the life story of democratic fighter Tulsi Narayan Khamu Shrestha, was also released at the event.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Poudel expressed concern over the lack of credible documentation, which has resulted in many democratic fighters being excluded from official lists. He stressed the importance of recognizing and documenting those who worked tirelessly for democracy. Central Chairman of the Association, Balkrishna Dahal, echoed this sentiment, insisting that democratic fighters should not be forgotten.





Dahal called for the establishment of an all-powered democratic fighters’ commission to conduct further studies on those who sacrificed for democracy and the nation. He also advocated for the Nepali Congress to provide reservation for democratic fighters, suggesting that the party should allocate 80 percent of its election tickets to individuals who have not yet had opportunities. During the event, Dahal presented a memorandum to Minister Poudel and central member Shekhar Koirala.





The ceremony honored approximately 100 individuals who fought for democracy across 13 districts.

