One-Way Traffic Resumes on Dharan-Dhankuta Road Section After Flood Obstruction



Dharan: One-way traffic has resumed on the Dharan-Dhankuta road section since this evening. The road section along the Koshi Highway was obstructed when the flood-fed Leuti rivulet swept away a portion of the road, causing a significant disruption to the flow of vehicles.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the highway had been blocked since this morning due to the damage in Sangurigadhi Rural Municipality-6, Fedi Mulghat. Bhim Bahadur Dahal, the spokesperson for the Koshi Province Police Office, informed that one-way traffic has been restored by setting up a temporary diversion, allowing vehicles to resume their journeys.





The obstruction left vehicles traveling to and from Dharan and Dhankuta stranded on the route. However, with assistance from the Nepal Police and Nepali Army, passengers were rerouted to their destinations through alternative paths, ensuring minimal inconvenience during the disruption.

