UML Emerges Top, Keeping Prosperity in Priority: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister and CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has declared that the UML could emerge as the largest party in the upcoming general election if it prioritizes national interest, change, and prosperity. PM Oli expressed confidence that the UML would secure a majority of seats in the election, emphasizing the party’s resilience and strength despite past challenges. He made these remarks while inaugurating the 11th national general convention of the Nepal Intellectuals’ Council in the federal capital.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli recalled the UML’s journey, highlighting that it was once on the brink of securing nearly two-thirds of parliamentary seats but faced setbacks due to opposition from various elements. Despite these challenges, the party has regained its vigor, overcoming divisions and setbacks. Oli also mentioned that reactionary forces had previously attempted to undermine his position within the party, but the UML had persisted and become the most popular party.





Oli asserted that no one could challenge or defeat the UML, which is now advancing with its Mission 2084. He called for contributions from all party members and emphasized the significant role of intellectuals in guiding the country’s direction. He encouraged intellectuals not to be discouraged by criticism and to continue their efforts for the party and the nation, expressing pride in his association with the UML.





The Prime Minister urged intellectuals to work towards national unity and change, and to remain vigilant against those who act against the country’s interests. He also requested their assistance in spreading the right ideas. Oli dismissed discussions about the restoration of the monarchy, stating that the focus should be on protecting democracy and the constitution.

