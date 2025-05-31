NA Chair Dahal Advocates for Strengthening Federal Republican System



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the National Assembly, Narayan Prasad Dahal, emphasized the need to strengthen the federal republican governance system in the country. Addressing the fifth annual general assembly and award distribution ceremony of the Management Association of Nepal, he highlighted the significance of democracy, inclusiveness, and the proportional electoral system as political outcomes of the republican system.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Dahal stated that he is actively involved in drafting laws, amending the constitution, or resolving other complexities. He expressed the view that everyone should make efforts to strengthen the republican governance system while adhering to the constitutional framework.

