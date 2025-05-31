Budget Made Adhering to Fundamental Values: Finance Minister



Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel informed that the budget for the fiscal year 2025/026 was brought by adhering to the basic principles, values, and limitations. Minister Paudel said it during a post-budget discussion organized by Nepal Economic Journalist’s Association in the federal capital today. The revenue estimates and targets were set realistically and with rigorous homework. The estimates of resources were also paid heed. “Effective enforcement of budget helps achieve economic growth,” he reminded.





According to National News Agency Nepal, former Finance Minister Janardan Sharma criticized that the budget, as a continuation of past schemes, could not ensure economic reform and change citizens’ lives. Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, Dr. Shivraj Adhikari, believed the enforcement of the budget would internalize the suggestions made by the major opposition and private sectors.





FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal lauded the budget for incorporating suggestions given by business entities. President of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, Kamlesh Kumar Agrawal, appreciated the budget brought in the difficult situation, saying it was development-oriented and ambitious, keeping IT and technology in mind.





Former President of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries, Bishnu Agrawal, mentioned that the budget was brought in a way that creates an investment-friendly environment and boosts the confidence of the private sector. In contrast, President of Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal, Rabi Singh, opined that the budget had incorporated all sectors overall.





President of NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal, Karan Chaudhary, stated that a positive budget was brought as it aimed at highlighting the country’s economy. President of Independent Power Producers’ Association Nepal (IPPAN), Ganesh Karki, commented that the budget brought to construct reservoir-based projects is private sector-friendly.





Executive Director of Nepal Rastra Bank, Guru Prasad Poudel, said the budget stressed the need to use technology to boost the country’s economy.

