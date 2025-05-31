Contact Us
Maoist Centre to Launch Awakening Campaign in Kathmandu Valley: Prachanda


Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ announced on Saturday plans to initiate the party’s awakening campaign in the Kathmandu Valley starting June 3. This initiative aims to strengthen the connection between the people and the Maoist Centre.



According to National News Agency Nepal, during a training program organized by the party’s Kirtipur Municipal Committee, Prachanda emphasized that the campaign would foster stronger ties between his party and the residents of the Kathmandu Valley. He stated that the party is undergoing practical transformation and pledged to reestablish the CPN (Maoist Centre) as a servant of the people.



Prachanda highlighted the success of the party’s campaigns along the Postal Highway and Mid-Hill Highway. He claimed that party leaders have become more responsible due to the people’s love and trust. Additionally, the Maoist Centre Chairman addressed a news conference in Nuwakot, asserting that Members of Parliament elected under the republican constitution cannot challenge the system, labeling such actions as morally wrong.

